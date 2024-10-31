Complete caste census by Nov 30, show Modi how it is done: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday called upon his Congress rank and file to launch a “war” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his policies by successfully completing the caste census by November 30.

It is a promise made by Rahul Gandhi and the party will not tolerate any deviation, he said.

The chief minister made these remarks after TPCC resolved to demand the Centre to take up OBC caste census as part of the decennial census to be conducted in 2025, during a meeting with ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, advisers, and corporation chairpersons. The meeting was held to discuss the comprehensive socioeconomic, educational, employment, political and caste survey to be taken up by the state government.

“The TPCC took note of the Union government’s decision to take up the decennial census in 2025. TPCC resolved to demand that the Centre take up OBC caste census as part of the upcoming decennial census. Orders to this effect should be issued by the Centre immediately,” TPCC passed a resolution.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the Telangana government will send a ‘model document’ on caste census to the Centre for it emulate while conducting the national census.

The CM minister said that the Congress government’s policy is to distribute the state’s revenue as per the principles of social justice. He said that caste census is not just an “X-Ray” of social compositions, but a comprehensive database of health profiles of people.