Complete caste census by Nov 30, show Modi how it is done: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday called upon his Congress rank and file to launch a “war” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his policies by successfully completing the caste census by November 30.
It is a promise made by Rahul Gandhi and the party will not tolerate any deviation, he said.
The chief minister made these remarks after TPCC resolved to demand the Centre to take up OBC caste census as part of the decennial census to be conducted in 2025, during a meeting with ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, advisers, and corporation chairpersons. The meeting was held to discuss the comprehensive socioeconomic, educational, employment, political and caste survey to be taken up by the state government.
“The TPCC took note of the Union government’s decision to take up the decennial census in 2025. TPCC resolved to demand that the Centre take up OBC caste census as part of the upcoming decennial census. Orders to this effect should be issued by the Centre immediately,” TPCC passed a resolution.
Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the Telangana government will send a ‘model document’ on caste census to the Centre for it emulate while conducting the national census.
The CM minister said that the Congress government’s policy is to distribute the state’s revenue as per the principles of social justice. He said that caste census is not just an “X-Ray” of social compositions, but a comprehensive database of health profiles of people.
Telangana model
Recalling that Rahul Gandhi promised caste census in the state, Revanth Reddy said that it is “everyone’s responsibility to fulfil the promise regardless of what individuals like Revanth Reddy or Mahesh Goud thought about it”.
He also said that the Telangana model is aimed at making Rahul Gandhi the PM. He said that there shouldn’t be any debate on its implementation, if the Gandhi family has given its word. “Revanth Reddy doesn’t have a special recognition. It is the Congress which gave him the recognition. I got this responsibility (CM post) because of your efforts,” he said and asked the leaders to popularise the party policies among the people.
Suggesting involvement of all in the coordination of caste census, Revanth Reddy said that while it is the responsibility of officials to conduct census, the onus lies on Congress cadre and leaders. He suggested appointing 33 observers to 33 districts from the party.
“Work with responsibility, there will undoubtedly be a result,” he said.
Referring to Group-I main examinations held recently, he said that of the total 31,383 candidates only 10 per cent were from upper castes, while 57.11 per cent were BCs.