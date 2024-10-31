ED gets another complaint against Amoy Kumar

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) which is probing allegations of illegal allotment of prime lands by Amoy Kumar, the then Rangareddy district collector, on Wednesday received another complaint accusing the senior IAS officer of illegally allotting 42 acres at Kondapur to a private firm.

The complainant, Vede Raghavaiah, told the ED that his grandfather V Seetharamaiah had purchased 88 acres in Survey Nos. 104 to 108 in the year 1959. After the Urban Land Ceiling Act came into force, the family donated 42 acres to Bala Sai Trust, it said. The government acquired 30 acres and 15 acres was left with the family, Raghavaiah said.

According to the complaint, the IAS officer allotted the 42 acres donated to the Trust to Bhupathi Associates, a private firm.