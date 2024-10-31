Former minister Harish to CM Revanth: Stop comparing yourself with KCR, first save your post

HYDERABAD: Asserting that the BRS would win 100 seats if Assembly elections are conducted now, former minister T Harish Rao advised Chief Minister

A Revanth Reddy to stop comparing himself with his predecessor and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, instead save his post from his own party leaders.

During an informal chat with reporters, the Siddipet MLA said that Revanth Reddy should first try to protect his CM post as several seniors within the Congress were trying to occupy it.

The former minister exuded confidence that the BRS would form the government after winning the next Assembly elections.

To support his argument, he recalled that though the Congress lost in Lok Sabha elections thrice, it continues to survive.

Referring to Mallannasagar project, Harish Rao alleged that the government acquired only 14,591 acres of land for the project but the chief minister is claiming that around 50,000 acres have submerged under the project.

Even one year after forming the government, Revanth Reddy was unable to fill vacant berths in his Cabinet as the Congress high command has not given him permission to expand it.

Speaking about Musi rejuvenation, Harish Rao said that the BRS was in favour of the project but against the demolition of houses of the poor.

Stating that the state government won a case related to 500 acres of land in Gachibowli, the BRS leader demanded that the government distribute the same to the “victims” of Musi project.

Harish Rao said that he too would join the CM for his proposed padayatra from Hyderabad to Vikarabad on Musi issue.

“I will also ask [BRS working president] KTR too join the padayatra. But the chief minister should take out the padayatra without gunmen,” he said.

Meanwhile, several BRS leaders held celebrations across the state by performing milk abhishekam to portraits of Chandrasekhar Rao and KT Rama Rao, claiming that the state government did not hike power tariff because of the pink party’s agitation against the proposals of the Discoms.

Meanwhile, Rama Rao called up party worker Bhaskar in Mahbubnagar, who was allegedly beaten up by police for questioning the failures of the Congress government on WhatsApp.