Justice Devaraju Nagarjun takes charge as chairman of Telangana ERC

HYDERABAD: Justice Devaraju Nagarjun sworn-in as chairman of State Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC) here on Wednesday.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and others were present on the occasion.

A native of Wanaparthy, Nagarjun worked earlier as a judge of Madras High Court.

He did his LL.B from SSL Law College, Gulbarga, PG Diploma in Industrialisation and Personnel Management from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Gurlbarga, LL.M (International Law) from Osmania University.

He was also awarded PhD in WTO-GATS and Globalisation of Legal Services in 2013 at NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad. He worked as a district judge in Kamareddy, Nizamabad and as metropolitan sessions judge at Rangareddy district and later elevated as judge of High Court of Telangana on March 24, 2022.

