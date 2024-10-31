Lookout notice issued against man who threatened Telangana MLA Medipally Satyam

KARIMNAGAR: The Karimnagar Commissionerate police have registered a case and issued a lookout circular against a person who threatened Choppadandi MLA Medipally Satyam and demanded Rs 20 lakh.

Karimnagar Rural ACP P Venkataramana stated that the MLA received a WhatsApp call from an unknown number, +447886696497, on September 28 and demanded Rs 20 lakh, threatening to politically defame the MLA if he did not comply.

According to the complaint filed by the MLA at Kothapalli PS, the accused also threatened violence, claiming he would make the MLA’s two children orphans.

Based on the complaint, an investigation has begun under Sections 308 and 351(3), (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police identified the accused as Yasa Akhilesh Reddy (33) from Bhawani Nagar, Boduppal, Rangareddy district. It was found that he was in London at the time of the threats. Look-out notices have been issued through the Bureau of Immigration.

Using cyber technology, the police traced the accused, obtaining his transaction details and passport number. A special team has been sent to Boduppal, and information has been gathered through his family members. ACP Venkataramana confirmed that he is currently living in London.