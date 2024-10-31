Patients suffer as Nalgonda hospital lacks dialysis units

NALGONDA: Dialysis patients visiting the Nalgonda district headquarters hospital claim being turned away by hospital staff and advised to seek treatment elsewhere. Patients allege that some staff members are even refusing to register their names. Although 10 dialysis units were set up in 2023 to meet growing demand, the increase in patients requiring regular dialysis has overwhelmed the facility.

It is must be noted that there are five dialysis units each in Nagarjunasagar, Miryalaguda and Devarakonda. With the growing demand at Nalgonda’s district hospital, some patients are reportedly forced to come in at night, sometimes staying until morning due to lack of transportation. Each dialysis session at the hospital lasts around two hours, supervised by two to three staff members. However, with units operating at full capacity, some patients are being redirected to other facilities.

Patients say they are being advised to go to Kamala Nehru Hospital in Nagarjunasagar, where five dialysis units serve only about 30 patients. M Narsimha from Kanagal mandal told TNIE that he was instructed to travel to Nagarjunasagar, nearly 70 kilometres away, for his dialysis. “I need dialysis three times a week, and my health does not permit me to make such a long journey,” he explained.

Another patient, Anjamma from Tipparthy, said that private hospitals charge around `900 per dialysis session — an expense she cannot afford. “If I don’t get timely dialysis, I could die soon,” she said.

An official from the hospital confirmed that all 10 dialysis units, operational 24 hours, are stretched to their limits. Starting daily at 5 am, the units run until midnight, with brief breaks for maintenance. The official also noted that recent surveys by the Medical and Health Department identified Nalgonda as having one of the state’s highest rates of kidney disease.

Senior doctors cite high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, alcohol consumption, fluorinated water, poor diet, junk food and lack of exercise as primary contributors to kidney disease, kidney stones and infections. Doctors caution that neglecting the disease can lead to blood purification requirements or even life-threatening complications.

Currently, 107 patients are undergoing dialysis at Nalgonda hospital, with an additional 30 patients on a waiting list. Dialysis unit in-charge V Mahesh told TNIE that the hospital has submitted a proposal to the government for five additional units to address the demand.

No nephrologists

The lack of a nephrologist at the district headquarters hospital means dialysis patients rely on nurses and general physicians for treatment and medication, which can impact the quality of care. In light of this, patients are appealing to organisations like the Red Cross, Lions Club and other voluntary groups to establish additional dialysis units in the district, ideally operated on a no-profit basis.