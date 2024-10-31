President award for tribal artists in Telangana

ADILABAD: Madavi Anand Rao from a remote tribal village of Rasimeeta in Jainoor mandal received an award from the President of India Droupadi Murmu at New Delhi for his paintings.

He took part in the painting workshop organised at the Rashtrapati Bhavan from October 21 to 29. The Rashtrapati Bhavan provided all facilities for the artistes from different parts of the country who took part in the workshop.

He painted two paintings of which one was onf Gussadi, a tribal festival, celebrated during the Deepavali festival.

His other painting was a tree with an animal which captured the lifestyle of tribals who live in harmony with animals and forest. He said the President of India inspected the paintings and selected it for the award which he received from her.

Anand Rao said that it was a moment of pride for him. “I got recognition for my talent though I come from a remote tribal village,” he said.

He said that from his childhood he was interested in art and took part in painting contests the forest department had organised from time to time. The department used to send the paintings based on which he was invited for the workshop.

Anad Rao said he was grateful to the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) project officer Khushbhoo Guptha and Komaram Bheem Asifabad district collector Venkatesh Dothre for encouraging him to take part in the workshop.