Revival strategy: TDP trying woo disgruntled BRS leaders?

SANGAREDDY: The recent media reports on actor-turned-politician P Babu Mohan’s possible return to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has sparked speculation that its president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is once again looking to revive his party in Telangana.

If sources are to be believed, Naidu, with an eye on 2029 Assembly elections, is hoping to strengthen the party in Telangana. In an attempt to achieve that goal, he is believed to be trying to convince key leaders from other parties to join the TDP, starting with leaders belonging to the erstwhile Medak district.

Sources also said that the TDP, which decided against contesting in the 2023 Assembly elections and recent Lok Sabha elections, is planning to contest in the upcoming local body elections.

It is reliably learnt that a few leaders were given permanent membership during NT Rama Rao’s time and they continue to be members of the party to this day.

A few leaders in the erstwhile Medak district, the home district of BRS president and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, too are continuing in the TDP.