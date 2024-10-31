Telangana: Businessman Raj Pakala appears before Mokila police

HYDERABAD: Businessman Raj Pakala, brother-in-law of BRS working President KT Rama Rao, appeared before the Mokila police on Wednesday in connection with an NDPS and Excise case registered against him.

Pakala was booked following a raid at his farmhouse in Janwada where one of his guests allegedly tested positive for cocaine.

Pakala, who turned up at the Mokila police station in the afternoon, was questioned by cops for several hours. During questioning, he was reportedly taken to his Janwada farmhouse for “reconstruction of crime scene”.

Based on credible information on presence of foreign liquor and gaming equipment at his farmhouse, the Cyberabad Special Operations Team and Excise officials raided his house on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

When the guests were subjected to drug tests, businessman Vijay Madduri allegedly tested positive for cocaine.

Following the raid, the police issued a notice to Madduri and Pakala.

While Madduri did not appear for questioning citing his spouse’s poor health, Pakala approached the Telangana High Court claiming that the police did not give him sufficient time between the issuance of the notice and the proposed time to appear before the cops.

Pakala’s counsel also made several other appeals and the court subsequently restrained the cops from taking coercive actions against him and directed Pakala to appear before the police in two days and cooperate with the investigation.

Meanwhile, the police conducted searches at the residence of Vijay Madduri on Tuesday after he failed to appear before them for questioning.