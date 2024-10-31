Telangana employees get 3.64 per cent DA

HYDERABAD: Deepavali celebrations for state government employees became more joyous with the announcement of a 3.64% Dearness Allowance (DA). Special Chief Secretary, Finance, K Ramakrishna Rao issued orders to this effect on Wednesday.

The announced DA will be applicable from July 1, 2022 and will be paid along with the November salary.

The government also sanctioned an ad-hoc increase of `100 per month to the part-time assistants and VRAs from July 1, 2022 to the date of their absorption into service.

The DA arrears for the period of July 1, 2022 to October 31, 2024 will be credited into the GPF account of the employees.

The order said that 10% of the DA arrears of the employees who were appointed after September 2004 and are governed by the contributory pension scheme will be credited to PRAN accounts of the employees while the remaining 90% will be paid in 17 equal monthly instalments from January 2025.