CM’s attention diversion tactics evident: Laxman

HYDERABAD: Rajya Sabha member and BJP OBC Morcha national president K Laxman on Saturday accused the Congress government of failing to provide loan waivers fully. He alleged that 70% of the farmers in the state have not received the loan waiver.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state office, Dr Laxman accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of trying to divert attention of people with talk of “Fourth City” and “Health City” and other “gimmicks”.

He demanded the government should make public all data on lakes and nalas in public domain to protect them. Dr Laxman also demanded the government to take stringent action against the builders who have encroached lakes and nalas and constructed buildings while giving relief to the lower and middle classes who have purchased flats from the builders.

He also demanded the government announce a health emergency in the state over the rising incidences of viral fevers. Dr Laxman alleged that people were facing a lot of problems due to non-availability of medicines.

“Viral fevers are spreading due to the failure of the government to maintain proper sanitation. The government failed to release money to even spread bleaching powder in colonies,” he alleged.

Asked about the BJP, he revealed that there was no discussion regarding appointment of a new national president of the party.

Dr Laxman also criticised the chief minister for his comments, allegedly against the Supreme Court order regarding the bail given to BRS MLC K Kavitha.