HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath inspects lakes in Patancheru

SANGAREDDY: HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath inspected encroached ponds and constructions undertaken in the Patancheru Assembly constituency limits on Saturday.

Due to the proximity of Patancheru to state capital Hyderabad, land prices are in the crores. Preliminary investigations have revealed politically influential figures’ involvement in ponds and lakes’ occupation.

The inspection was initiated in response to complaints of encroachment of numerous ponds in Patancheru and Ameenpur mandal. Subsequently, Ranganath directed accompanying revenue officials to thoroughly investigate the complaints received from the public and furnish reports.

Meanwhile, sources said that concerns have arisen among encroachers about the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) over the recent demolitions and legal action against officials who issue permits against regulations and those who occupy ponds.

Additionally, beneficiaries who have purchased apartments built on encroached ponds are also anxious about the situation. HYDRAA received reports of encroachment on several ponds in the Patancheru area as well as construction on flood canals over the past decade.

Locals brought to the attention of the agency that real-estate company had erected a 23-storey apartment complex by diverting the flood canal connected to the Saki pond in Patancheru. Ranganath inspected the constructions and discovered that the land had been allocated to that company by the government.