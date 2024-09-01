KCR and family embezzled public funds: Bhatti

PEDDAPALLI: In a no-holds-barred attack, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday accused former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his family of embezzling state funds and stashing them in foreign countries.

Addressing a public meeting in Ramagundam town along with Ministers D Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar, Vikramarka wondered how KCR and his family could face the public, given their “failure” to create jobs and implement schemes.

He also alleged that the KCR regime failed to attract foreign investments to the state. “The people need a government that serves their interests rather than a feudal government. The Congress government is serving the interests of the people,” the deputy CM said.

Vikramarka said that the government plans to sell surplus electricity from the 27,0159 MW that the state would produce once the various power projects under construction are completed by 2032. This includes the 800 MW plant in Ramagundam, he said.

Comparing the BRS regime with the Congress government, he said that the current administration actively engages with the public while the previous administration was beyond the reach of the common man.

Vikramarka said that all eligible farmers would benefit from the crop loan waiver and from the proposed Rajiv Ambedkar Knowledge Centres in every Assembly segment.

He recalled that while the BRS government allocated Rs 3 crore for residential schools, the Congress has allocated Rs 5,000 crore for Young India Integrated Schools. He also promised Rs 1 lakh crore in interest-free loans for women’s SHGs over the next five years.

Vikramarka pointed out that unlike BRS leaders, who he claimed did not secure foreign investments, Congress leaders, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, visited the United States and South Korea, resulting in investments worth Rs 36,000 crore.

Rural Technology Centre soon: Minister

Sridhar Babu announced that the government will establish a Rural Technology Centre in Ramagundam, which is expected to create around 100 jobs. Land for this project has been identified in Peddapalli and Sultanabad, he said. Prabhakar revealed plans for a large power plant in Ramagundam.