KTR targets Congress, Harish claims ‘abject neglect’ of residential schools

HYDERABAD: Former minister T Harish Rao on Saturday accused the state government of neglecting residential schools and demanded clean, hygienic and nutritious food, with superfine rice, be served to students.

Harish was speaking to reporters after visiting the government residential school for girls in Palamakula of Rangareddy district a day after the students protested over the quality of food served to them. He was accompanied by party leader P Sabitha Indra Reddy.

Harish demanded the government explain why it was not responding to the protest by the students. “What is Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy doing?” Harish asked.

Meanwhile, BRS working president KT Rama Rao accused the state government of failing to respond to the situation. Rama Rao also contrasted the plight of the students with the chief minister’s focus on projects such as a new zoo in Hyderabad and questioned the priorities of the government.