HYDERABAD/NALGONDA/KHAMMAM/MULUGU: Heavy rains brought the state to its knees on Saturday with no respite in sight for another day at least as the downpour will further intensify. The IMD has issued a red alert for seven districts — Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal — for September 1. IMD officials told TNIE, “The state will experience incessant rains over the next two days, with intensified downpours within the southern districts. A respite is only expected after two days as rains will get light to moderate”.

On Saturday, the highest rainfall was recorded in Huzurnagar at 299.8 mm, followed by Inugurthy in Mahabubabad at 298 mm and Chilkur in Suryapet at 288.3 mm. In the city, Kapra saw a moderate 46.5 mm of rainfall. Madhira and Errupalem in Khammam received 14 cm rainfall in just two hours within 3 pm to 5 pm.

In response to the severe weather conditions, CM A Revanth Reddy has directed all government departments to remain on high alert. The CM also mandated the evacuation of residents from low-lying areas to relief camps to prevent any potential disasters.

In Mulugu district, a shepherd was killed by lightning on Saturday evening.

Vehicular traffic between Hyderabad and Vijayawada was diverted via Khammam from Suryapet and Narketpally, Nalgonda and Guntur to Vijayawada as the National Highway at Jaggayyapet was flooded by rainwater. Additionally, a culvert was washed away in Tripuraram mandal of Suryapet district, disrupting transportation to several villages.

NH 163, connecting Hyderabad with Bhupalpatnam in Chhattisgarh, has been inundated due to the overflow of the Jalagalancha Vagu stream.