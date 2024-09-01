State Government Transfers IAS and IPS Officers in Minor Reshuffle

HYDERABAD: In a minor reshuffle on Saturday, the state government transferred several IAS and IPS officers.

The Mines and Geology department secretary, K. Surendra Mohan, has been reassigned as director of the same department with Full Additional Charges (FAC).

Aisha Masrat Khanam, the secretary of the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS), has been transferred and ordered to report to the General Administration Department (GAD). Tasfeer Iqubal, the special secretary of the Minorities Welfare department, has been appointed as the secretary of TMREIS with FAC.

Rahul Bojja has been relieved of his duties as commissioner for R&R and LA, with Health department joint secretary T. Vinay Krishna Reddy taking on the role with FAC.

Tasfeer Iqubal has also been relieved of his position as director of Minorities Welfare. Yasmeen Basha, director of Horticulture and Sericulture, has been given FAC for this post. Nirmala Kanthi Wesley has been appointed as MD of the Telangana Minorities Finance Corporation with FAC.

The additional collector (local bodies) of Mulugu has been transferred and posted as additional collector (LB) in Khammam.

Special grade DC, HMDA, Md Asadullah, has been posted as CEO of the Waqf Board. Industries director G. Malsoor has been appointed as VC and MD of TMDCL.