Breach in Nagarjunasagar left canal, crops damaged in 300 acres

NALGONDA: Torrential rains caused widespread disruption in Suryapet district on Sunday. Huzurnagar, Kodad and Chilkur experienced heavy rainfall over the past two days. As a result, several roads were inundated in these towns, leading to traffic disruptions.
At Nadigudem in Suryapet district, the left canal of the Nagarjunasagar breached, resulting in flooding of approximately 300 acres of crops. The NSP left canal also breached at Mallaigudem village in Kusumanchi mandal, Khammam district.
Additionally, in Huzurnagar mandal, around 150 acres of fields were submerged due to the breaching of ponds in Burgadda and Gopalapuram villages.
In Kodad, residents faced difficulties as water entered their homes in several areas. Furthermore, files in the Kodad municipal office were damaged when water flooded the premises. On Saturday night, the power supply was disrupted due to water entering an electricity substation.
At Ramapuram crossroad in Kodad mandal, traffic was brought to a standstill as floodwaters submerged the road. In Mattampalli, the soil underneath a railway track was washed away due to the intense rainfall.
Between the villages of Pillalamarri and Pinnai Palem in Suryapet mandal, the left canal of the Musi river breached, causing water to enter adjacent fields. Irrigation officials visited the affected areas and took necessary action.
At Nallabandagudem in Kodad mandal, police restricted vehicular movement on the highway due to floodwaters. As waters flowed over a bridge across the Musi river at Ammanabolu in Nalgonda district’s Narkat Palli mandal, collector C Narayana Reddy and SP Sharath Chandra Pavar conducted a visit to assess the situation. During their visit, they urged the residents of the Musi catchment area to remain vigilant.
26 crest gates lifted
After a gap of five years, Nagarjunasagar received record inflows, leading to officials lifting 26 crest gates to release water downstream. In 2019, the project received about seven lakh cusecs inflows from Srisailam. On Sunday, the project received five lakh cusecs inflows and by night, the water level at Nagarjunasagar was 587.60 feet as against the full tank level of 590 feet. The officials lifted 26 gates, releasing 4,82,970 cusecs of water. The inflows were 5,01,520 cusecs and outflows 5,18,076 cusecs.
Heavy inflows
Due to heavy rainfall within the state and portions of the upstream states, the Godavari and Krishna rivers are flowing at their maximum capacities. Over the next two days, the major irrigation projects are expected to receive inflows as rainwater from nearby states reaches the state in 48 hours. Many medium-sized irrigation projects on the Godavari and Krishna rivers have likewise reached their maximum capacities. Here are the water levels of significant projects in the state as of 6 pm on Sunday