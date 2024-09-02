Breach in Nagarjunasagar left canal, crops damaged in 300 acres

NALGONDA: Torrential rains caused widespread disruption in Suryapet district on Sunday. Huzurnagar, Kodad and Chilkur experienced heavy rainfall over the past two days. As a result, several roads were inundated in these towns, leading to traffic disruptions.

At Nadigudem in Suryapet district, the left canal of the Nagarjunasagar breached, resulting in flooding of approximately 300 acres of crops. The NSP left canal also breached at Mallaigudem village in Kusumanchi mandal, Khammam district.

Additionally, in Huzurnagar mandal, around 150 acres of fields were submerged due to the breaching of ponds in Burgadda and Gopalapuram villages.

In Kodad, residents faced difficulties as water entered their homes in several areas. Furthermore, files in the Kodad municipal office were damaged when water flooded the premises. On Saturday night, the power supply was disrupted due to water entering an electricity substation.

At Ramapuram crossroad in Kodad mandal, traffic was brought to a standstill as floodwaters submerged the road. In Mattampalli, the soil underneath a railway track was washed away due to the intense rainfall.

Between the villages of Pillalamarri and Pinnai Palem in Suryapet mandal, the left canal of the Musi river breached, causing water to enter adjacent fields. Irrigation officials visited the affected areas and took necessary action.