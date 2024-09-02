Don’t let water go waste, store in reservoirs for future use, says CM

HYDERABAD: With irrigation projects receiving copious inflows following heavy rains, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy have instructed irrigation officials to take necessary measures to store water in reservoirs for future needs. They also enquired about the discharge of floodwater from the projects.

In the Sripada Yellampalli project in Peddapalli district, water levels have nearly reached full capacity and the gates have been opened to release water into Godavari. Officials have been asked to release at least one tmcft of floodwater per day. The current storage is 18.45 tmcft as against the total capacity of 20 tmcft.

The CM suggested using Nandi and Gayatri pump houses to fill reservoirs, including Mid Manair, Lower Manair, Ranganayaksagar and Mallannasagar reservoirs. In response to increasing inflows at the Kadam project, floodwater is being pumped to Mid Manair from Nandi and Gayatri pumps. The capacity of Mid Manair is 27 tmcft, with a current level of 15 tmcft.

Officials are releasing more than 14,000 cusecs of water from Mid Manair to Lower Manair dam and 6,400 cusecs to Ranganayaksagar through Annapurna reservoir. Water will also be pumped from Ranganayaksagar to Mallannasagar and Kondapochammasagar. From there, it will be moved to Singur project and Nizamsagar dam.

The capacity of Mallannasagar is 50 tmcft with current storage at 11.43 tmcft. While, Kondapochammasagar has a capacity of 15 tmcft with current storage at 7.91 tmcft. The chief minister said that, as per Central Water Commission ( CWC) guidelines, Kondapochammasagar should store between 18 tmcft and 20 tmcft, while Mallannasagar should hold up to 10 tmcft. He cautioned officials to take necessary precautions in water storage.

He also directed that water be lifted to Nizamsagar from Kondapochammasagar through Haldi Vagu.