Flooding halts 177 train services in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Passengers from the two Sanghamitra Express trains (12295 and 12296) were transported to Kazipet railway station in about 20 RTC buses on Sunday. The trains, bound for Danapur and Bengaluru, were halted at Kesamudram railway station in Mahabubabad after the gravel on the tracks was washed away near the Intakanne section due to heavy rains on Sunday morning. Consequently, train services along the Vijayawada-Kazipet route were suspended.

“Both sides of the bridges were completely washed away, leaving no means to reach the station. We arranged food from a local village and deployed 20 buses to evacuate the passengers. Special trains were then arranged for them from Kazipet railway station to Danapur and Bengaluru,” an official from Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad, told TNIE.

According to authorities, a total of 20 trains were stranded between Kesamudram and Vijayawada. Of these, 15 were diverted to Motumari, AP, to move them towards Vishnupuram, Nalgonda. “From Vishnupuram, the trains were rerouted to Kazipet and Guntur,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the SCR announced the cancellation of 177 trains either passing through, originating from, or terminating in Telangana and AP, until 9 pm on Sunday. Nine trains were partially cancelled, and 103 were diverted over the next few days.