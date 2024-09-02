Khammam witnesses worst floods in 30 years

KHAMMAM: The Munneru river is in full fury again this season after a gap of 30 years, leaving several people stranded in floodwaters.

Many residents, whose homes were inundated, were unable to cook and some even lacked drinking water. Rani, along with her four children, in Karnagiri, Khammam Rural mandal, climbed to the roof of their house at 5 am on Sunday. With no one coming to their rescue or providing food, she sent a video plea to her relatives, requesting help from officials. .

Another family, stranded in floodwaters in Bokkalagadda, Khammam district, pleaded with Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao to rescue them. A woman from Bokkalagadda said the floodwaters had damaged the walls of their house, and she feared it might collapse at any moment.

This is not the plight of just two families; residents of as many as 25 colonies in Khammam city, close to the Munneru river, are distressed as water has surrounded their houses up to 10 feet high. The persons affected are appealing to the government for assistance and relocation to safer places.

Encroachments to blame?

Locals noted that it had been 30 years since they last witnessed such a disaster in the city. Some people alleged that unauthorised construction near Munneru is one of the reasons for the current situation. As a precaution, officials cut off the power supply in the affected areas, leaving around 25 colonies in darkness on Sunday night. While some people left their homes in the morning, most remain trapped in their houses, surrounded by 5 to 10 feet of water. .

Flood victims in Prakashnagar alleged that there was no help from the government, despite three ministers representing the erstwhile Khammam district. They raised slogans when Nageswara Rao visited the area.

A Suresh Sharma, a resident of Motinagar in Khammam, stated that due to the failure to widen side drains, water was not flowing freely and flooded the colony. He appealed to the administration to provide shelter as many residents are still trapped in their homes.

K Lavanya, a resident of Ramannapet in the city, said that water entered her house suddenly, forcing her to leave all her belongings behind and escape with just her clothes.

Meanwhile, five people were swept away by floodwaters in the district, and the bodies of three have been found. The search for the remaining two are ongoing.

The Khammam-Hyderabad highway was closed due to flooding at the Palair weir and bypass road, leaving thousands of vehicles stranded on both sides of the highway. Several roads in Khammam were also flooded, disrupting vehicular traffic.