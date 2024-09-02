Lakes breached, roads flooded in Warangal district, Telangana

MAHABUBABAD/HANAMKONDA/WARANGAL: With rains continuing for the second day on Sunday, several people were stranded across the erstwhile Warangal district as waters flooded roads and residential areas.

On the outskirts of Topanpalle village, 56 passengers were rescued from a stranded TGSRTC bus by the Nekkonda police using an earth mover.

Floodwater also overflowed from drains into various colonies in the tri-city area — Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet. GWMC staff and police relocated as many as 80 people to rehabilitation centres.

The Katakshapur lake under Atmakur mandal is overflowing with floodwaters, making it difficult for small vehicles to cross NH 163.

In Nallela village, Kuravi mandal, the entire village was submerged on Saturday night. The village, which had not seen such flooding in two decades, was inundated. Residents found their homes filled with water and woke up with rising floodwaters. The Kuravi police and revenue officials arrived in Nallela and evacuated 20 families. No loss of life was reported.

Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudha Rani and GWMC Commissioner Ashwini Tanaji Wakade have cancelled employee leave to ensure availability and instructed staff to remain vigilant. They also directed that if waters reach low-lying areas, people should be evacuated to rehabilitation centres.

Residents advised to contact control room

Mahabubabad also experienced flooding in several colonies, with roads turning into streams. Officials deployed SDRF teams and set up a control room. Residents are advised to use the toll-free numbers 1800 425 1980, 9701999645 and 9701999676.