Bountiful inflows into Godavari projects

NIZAMABAD/SANGAREDDY/ADILABAD: Not just projects on Krishna, several reservoirs on Godavari too are receiving bountiful inflows following heavy rains. As inflows keeps increasing, the officials lifted 40 out of total 42 gates of Sriramsagar Project (SRSP) located in Mendora mandal of Nizamabad district on Monday. The water from SRSP will be released into Godavari.

The SRSP has been receiving heavy inflows from upstream and local areas in the last couple of days. The outlfows from SRSP were at 2.65 lakh cusecs at 6 pm on Monday. As against its gross storage capacity of 80.500 tmcft, the present storage is 72.99 tmcft.

The officials said that there will be no shortage of irrigation water till the next Vanakalam season.

Manjeera filled to capacity

Meanwhile, with heavy rains in Munipalli and other areas of Vikarabad district, the Manjeera reservoir near Sangareddy reached its full storage capacity and authorities have been releasing water downstream since Monday morning. A gate was lifted to one metre high and about 4,000 cusecs of water was released downstream to the Nizamsagar project through Ghanpur ayacut in Medak district. Officials have alerted the people living in the low-lying areas.

The water level in the Singur project is also gradually increasing. A week ago, it was 16 tmcft. Now, it has reached around 19 tmcft and the inflows were recorded as 20,000 cusecs.

All gates of Kadam proj lifted

With heavy rains in Maharashtra, the projects in Adilabad too were getting huge inflows. For the first time, after repairs to gates, the officials lifted all 18 gates of Kadam project. It may be recalled that the gates of Kadam were damaged in the 2022 floods. The outflows from Kadam project were 2.18 lakh cusecs.

District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav and Superintendent of Police Janaki Sharmila inspected the project and asked the residents of surrounding villages to be on alert as water is being released from Kadam.

The Godavari river near Basara is in spate as Sriramsagar Project gates were lifted.