Irate Khammam residents blame encroachments for floods

KHAMMAM: Residents of Khammam alleged that they are bearing the brunt of poor planning, as recent floods have highlighted the consequences of allowing large-scale constructions in the Munneru buffer zone. Critics argue that what is being touted as development has, in fact, led to the current suffering.

Waterlogging was seen from Ramannapet and Danawai Gudem to the old bus depot, leading to severe traffic jams. What was once a localised flood affecting only certain localities such as Motinagar and Bokkalagadda has now become a widespread issue due to the actions of selfish officials and certain public representatives, locals alleged.

The Alugu stream, which flows into the Khanapuram Haveli pond from Raghunathapalem, has been compromised by encroachment, the residents said, adding that the Khanapuram pond is occupied, and the pond has overflowed, causing flooding under the NSP canal. The narrow canals, occupied by structures like New Vision School and developments in Pragati Nagar and Chaitanya Nagar, have contributed to a stream forming on the Vaira road.

Thota Naga Raju, a resident of Varadaiahnagar in the city, said, “In the name of beautification, crores of rupees have been spent, ponds have been encroached upon and filled, tank wagons have been built on them and roads have been closed.”

Yerra Srinivasa Rao, a resident of Sundaraiahnagar, pointed out that Gollapadu, the largest drainage channel that drains Khammam’s water into the Munneru river during rains, has been buried and parks have been built over it.

Devalla Veerababu, a resident of Kothuruaghraharam, said that many roads in the city have been encroached. “If the link ponds from Raghunadhapalem to Lakaram pond overflow, where will the water go? These areas are now filled with apartments and houses,” he said.

Officials granted permits in FTLs of waterbodies

N Krishna, a resident of Sammakkasaralakkanagar, said authorities granted permissions in Full Tank Level (FTL) zones, leaving people to suffer the consequences by their own.