Kesamudram locals lament loss of belongings

KESAMUDRAM/ WARANGAL : Heavy rains have lashed the erstwhile Warangal district since Saturday night, causing lakes and ponds to overflow. Meanwhile, many residents reported losing all their belongings to the floodwaters.

In Kesamudram mandal of Mahabubabad district, shopowners took account of the losses they sustained while residents were busy clearing the silt accumulated inside the houses.

Md Chand Pasha, a resident of Kesamudram, said his entire family was forced to take refuge on the road as their home was completely flooded. He lost essential commodities and is now waiting for government assistance while his family remains at a rehabilitation centre.

M Suresh, the owner of a kirana shop, reported a loss of Rs 3.5 lakh as the floodwaters destroyed all the goods stored in his shop. “We never expected floodwaters to enter Kesamudram,” he said, appealing to the state government for financial assistance.

Meanwhile. Panchayat Raj Minister Dansari Anasuya, alias Seethakka, inspected the flooded areas and interacted with people in the Kesamudram mandal headquarters.

Warangal residents lament recurring nightmare

Approximately 400 people were evacuated from NTR Nagar, SR Nagar, Sai Ganesh, LB Nagar and Shiva Nagar, all of which were inundated within the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits on Sunday. The authorities relocated them to 27 temporarily arranged rehabilitation centres.

The residents criticised the GWMC officials and district administration for failing to carry out necessary pre-monsoon works in the Warangal city limits.

M Bhagya Lakshmi, a resident of NTR Nagar in the city, complained that there are no proper drains to allow rainwater to flow freely in the colonies. She also accused GWMC officials of ignoring road encroachments. “So far, neither GWMC or revenue officials nor elected representatives have taken steps to address the diversion of floodwaters,” she added.

Expressing frustration, N Vishal, a resident of SR Nagar in Warangal, said that every monsoon, their homes are flooded. “Officials and elected representatives visit and make promises, but they never implement those promises for low-lying areas within the GWMC limits,” he added.