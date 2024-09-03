Nagarjunasagar left canal repair works on war footing, says Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy

SURYAPET : Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that repairs works on the Nagarjunasagar left canal, which breached due to heavy rains, will be carried out on a war footing.

Uttam, along with Kodad MLA N Padmavathi Reddy, District Collector Tejas Nandlal Pawar, SP Sunpreet Singh, Chief Engineer Ramesh Babu and other officials visited the left canal in Nadigudem mandal of Suryapet district on Monday.

Later speaking to the media, Uttam said that according to his initial assessment, crops in around 300 acres were damaged because of this breach in the left canal.

“Fortunately, water did not reach the village and a major incident was averted,” the minister said.

“Due to the havoc caused by the record rainfall, Kodad and Huzurnagar constituencies suffered large-scale crop damage. Ponds and lakes have also been damaged by the rains,” he said and added that the government will conduct a survey to assess the damage caused by rains and floods in the next two days.

“We will discuss the issue in detail with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other ministers before making an announcement on compensation to paid to farmers whose crops were damaged. The government will also provide assistance to families whose loved ones have died due to rains and floods,” he said.