Rains ravage crops worth Rs 4.15 crore

HYDERABAD: According to preliminary estimates by the government, the incessant rains have damaged crops in 4.15 lakh acres, approximately worth Rs 4.15 crore, in the state, with Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts being the worst hit.

Officials said while scientific enumeration was yet to be done, it was clear that cotton, corn, and paddy crops suffered the most. They briefed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy about the preliminary estimations following which he asked agriculture officials to conduct a field survey to collect details and submit a report.

During his visit to the district, Revanth told reporters that crops on 4 to 5 lakh acres of land had been damaged.

Recalling that the government has released compensation for crop losses in Kamareddy, the CM told officials to make arrangements to provide relief to flood-affected farmers.

Arrangements are being made for the visit of the central teams to enumerate damages.