Scared to face people, BRS leaders criticising people’s govt, says Telangana Dy CM Bhatti

KHAMMAM: Reacting sharply to BRS leaders KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao criticising the government over the rain and flood situation in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday said that they were afraid of meeting people and hence making “senseless” remarks against the “people’s government”.

Addressing the media in Khammam, he said: “They [the BRS leaders] are scared to meet people. They know that people will confront them for their wrongdoings during their rule. That’s why they are indulging in senseless criticism of people’s government and that too on social media channels.”

“KTR and Harish Rao are turning to Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms and indulging in meaningless criticism for their political survival,” he said.

Bhatti said that right from CM to MLAs, everyone was with the people, supervising rescue and relief operations. “That’s how we are trying to overcome this major calamity,” he said.

Under BRS rule, the twin cities used to get inundated even after a minor rainfall, he said. Now, Hyderabad is safe even after such a heavy downpour because of constitution of HYDRAA, Bhatti added.

Pays tributes to YSR Earlier in the day, Bhatti, along with Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, participated in a programme organised to mark the death anniversary of former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhara Reddy.