Telangana gets relief from incessant downpour

HYDERABAD: The state finally experienced relief from the torrential rain on Monday. From 8 am to 8 pm on Monday, the highest rainfall in the state was 81 mm in Nirmal, while the highest in Hyderabad was 13.3 mm at Uppal.

The maximum rainfall had surpassed the 200 mm mark by 4 am on Sunday, according to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS). Kamareddy received 254.3 mm of rain and Nizamabad 221 mm. In Hyderabad, Gachibowli recorded 97 mm of rainfall by 8.30 am on Monday. Meanwhile, there were only light to moderate rains across the state during the latter half of the day.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression over East Vidarbha and adjoining Telangana moved northwestwards. The monsoon trough passed through Jaisalmer, Raisen, Chhindwara, the centre of the depression over East Vidarbha and adjoining Telangana, Machilipatnam and then southeastwards to the east-central Bay of Bengal.

Yellow alert in place

A yellow alert remains in effect for Tuesday, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of around 30-40 kmph at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet and Mahabubabad districts.

For the next 48 hours, Hyderabad is expected to experience light rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds of 30-40 kmph. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be 29°C and 22°C, respectively, with surface winds expected to be south-westerlies at speeds of 8-10 kmph.