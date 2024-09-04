Crops in 68,000 acres damaged in Telangana's khammam district

KHAMMAM: Heavy rains in the erstwhile Khammam district have left farmers worried about the extent of crop loss. They expressed worry about returns now that a major part, if not all, of their crops are destroyed and demanded compensation from the government.

In Khammam district, preliminary reports indicate crop damage across 68,000 acres. Among the affected crops, paddy accounts for 35,590 acres, cotton for 27,639 acres, chilly for 4,178 acres, green gram for 660 acres, maize for 47 acres, vegetables for 131 acres, banana for 32 acres and papaya for 68 acres. Crops in 2,930 acres of land were damaged in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district, the reports added.

Ramavath Srinu, a small farmer from Ramana tanda in Thirumalayapalem mandal, invested `30,000 in cultivating cotton in his two acres of land. Similarly, another woman farmer, R Rajamma from the same village, invested `15,000 in cultivating paddy in her one acre of land. However, due to heavy rains and floods, their crops were completely destroyed.

The plight of Ramavath Srinu and R Rajamma is shared by thousands of small and marginal farmers in the affected areas. They are worried about how to provide for their families and are facing challenges due to crop damage.

Farmers from the affected areas are demanding compensation from the government. They are seeking Rs 25,000 per acre for paddy and Rs 50,000 per acre for commercial crops like cotton and chilly. B Rambabu, the president of the district Rythu Sangham, said that farmers had borrowed money from moneylenders for their agricultural investments and are now unable to repay due to the crop damage.

Other political leaders, such as Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, a national core committee member of the BJP, have also demanded compensation for farmers who have lost their crops. He demanded a compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre from the state government.

Meanwhile, the joint director of agriculture, Khammam district, Dhansari Pullaiah, said preliminary reports have been prepared and detailed reports will be developed upon receiving further instructions.

V Babu Rao, the joint director of agriculture for Bhadradri Kothagudem district, said that preliminary reports have already been submitted to the government.

OVERFLOWING PONDS FLOOD FIELDS, DESTROY PADDY

NALGONDA: Officials said that different crops planted on 792 acres of land were damaged across the Nalgonda district due to heavy rains over the last three days. In 20 villages of eight mandals, the ponds overflowed, causing water to inundate fields. In Kalavalapalli village of Madugulapalli mandal, paddy has been destroyed on 100 acres. District agriculture officer S Shravan told TNIE that preliminary estimates suggest that paddy in 648 acres, cotton in 141 acres and red chillies in three acres have been damaged.