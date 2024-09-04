Illegal structures on government land razed in Telangana's Ameenpur

SANGAREDDY: Revenue officials on Tuesday demolished illegal structures built on government land in Ailapur village of Ameenpur mandal. It may be recalled that, HYDRAA Commissioner Ranganath had visited the area recently.

The revenue officials had received complaints about the encroachment of 20 acres of government land in Survey Number 119 of the village. Private individuals had developed the land into plots, sold them, and constructed illegal structures.

As per the instructions of the higher authorities, construction on the 20 acres of government land in Ailapur was razed amid heavy police presence.

The structures built by Flusion International School, including some rooms and a compound wall on 20 acres of encroached government land, were also demolished.

Officials noted that Ailapur village has a total of 490 acres of government land, all of which is tied up in court cases. Recently, there have been complaints of some individuals selling portions of this land as house plots.

Ameenpur tahsildar strictly warned that anyone buying plots on government lands in Ailapur, would face legal action.