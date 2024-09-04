Residents suffer losses, struggle without supplies in Khammam

KHAMMAM: Flood victims in the city are facing untold woes as they remain unable to stay in their houses despite the water has receded. All houses are piled with silt up to three feet.

Around 10,000 families across 15 colonies on both sides of the Munneru river have been affected. The victims allege that there has been no improvement in their situation even after the chief minister’s visit.

A majority of victims have lost valuable items. There is still no power supply, drinking water or food supply, they added. Most victims are cleaning their houses on their own, as there has been no support from the administration. They spend the entire day cleaning and go to relatives’ houses to sleep at night. They are not even receiving food from the government, they alleged.

K Paramesh, a daily wage worker at a rice mill and resident of Gollabazar, said, “My wife’s small gold ornaments and two gold rings were washed away, and we cannot replace them in my lifetime,” he said with tears.

He also mentioned that his TV, refrigerator, two gas cylinders and other essential commodities were lost in the floods. He estimated that at least `3 lakh worth of items were washed away. He urged the government to help people like him, as they pooled their savings to purchase these items.

Another resident from Pumpingwell Road said, “My small house collapsed, and all household items were washed away. I have no shelter and am surviving with just the clothes I wore.”

A resident of Sundaraiah Nagar said, “We expected some help at least after the chief minister’s visit, but there has been no change, and no one has come to see the victims’ woes.”

He noted that no one is staying in their houses as it will take two more days to clean them.