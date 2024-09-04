Telangana constitutes Education Commission

HYDERABAD: The state government has constituted the Telangana Education Commission to prepare a comprehensive education policy for pre-primary to university level, including technical education.

The Commission will have a chairperson, three members who are specialised in the areas of education, and a member secretary of the rank of head of the department. The tenure of non-official members of the commission will be two years from the date of appointment.

As per the orders issued by Education department principal secretary Burra Venkatesham on Tuesday, the commission will study and make recommendations to the government on universalisation of early childhood education through pre-primary schools in primary school campuses; on quality education in schools focused on holistic development of the students; on quality higher education and integration of apprenticeship or employability skills with higher educational institutions; on ensuring that students are equipped with foundational skills from primary to higher education; on egalitarian value-based education to prepare the students as good and responsible global citizens and other matters related to education.

The objectives of the commission are to advise on policy making and work as a think-tank in the field of education to the Telangana government duly taking into the consideration of changing education landscape and to add value by the way of brainstorming, ideation, pilot studies, consultations in developing policy notes, guidelines, rules, facilitating exposure visits and others.

The commission will hold wide consultations with stakeholders to formulate recommendations. The government said that the commission can engage experts, consultants and professionals.