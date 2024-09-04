Telangana prepares report on losses to be sent to Centre

HYDERABAD: The state government is preparing a report on the extent of damage caused by the recent rain and resultant floods to send it to the Centre. For this, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari has sought all details required from the district authorities.

The chief secretary directed district authorities to submit details of losses to life and property due to the heavy rains and floods in the state over the past weekend. She also chaired a review meeting on Tuesday with the secretaries and HoDs of various departments at the Secretariat to assess the damage caused by rains and floods.

During the meeting, Santhi Kumari said that rains have not subsided in many districts. She said that the departments concerned should send teams to the field to immediately assess the damage and submit it along with the appropriate GPS coordinates. Similarly, as per the instructions of the chief minister, all details of funds, personnel and equipment required for setting up the State Disaster Management Force (SDRF) in each district should be submitted immediately.

The chief secretary ordered immediate and appropriate measures so that people do not face any problems due to these rains and floods.

DGP Dr Jitender, special chief secretaries Ramakrishna Rao, Ravi Gupta, Vikas Raj and Arvind Kumar, chief secretaries Dana Kishore and Naveen Mittal, secretaries Rahul Bojja, Raghunandan Rao, Lokesh Kumar, Ronald Rose and Prashanth Jeevan Patil, GHMC commissioner Amrapali Kata, Water Board MD Ashok Reddy, SPDCL CMD Musharraf Ali, I&PR special commissioner Hanumantha Rao and School Education director Narsimha Reddy were present.

Meanwhile, the preliminary estimates put the total loss to the floods and rain at Rs 5,438 crore.

As per procedure, after the state government sends the report to the Union government following which the Ministry of Home Affairs constitutes Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) that visit the state to assess the damage and submit reports to the Centre. Based on these reports, the Union government releases funds.