Vattem pump house of Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme under water

HYDERABAD: Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme’s (PRLIS) Vattem pump house and surge pool, which are currently under construction, were submerged by floodwaters near Vattem in Bijinapally mandal of Nagarkurnool district on Tuesday. An official told TNIE that it would take at least two months to evaluate the actual damage to the pump house. All ongoing work at the pump house has been halted, and it is anticipated that it will take three to four months for the works to resume.

“We are currently bringing in large motors to drain the water from the pump house. It will take approximately 15 to 20 days to completely dewater the pump house. After that, the electrical equipment in the pump house needs to be dried out before the actual extent of the damage can be determined. It will take at least two months to assess the actual loss,” the official explained, adding that the pump house and other electrical equipment would incur damage due to the large volume of water that entered the pump house.

The floodwaters from Sripuram, Nagarkurnool and Naganulu irrigation tanks entered the pump house through structures constructed by the Irrigation department. These structures were built to allow irrigation engineers and other employees to enter the pump house. Although water began flowing into the pump house area two days ago, the floodwater flows increased on Tuesday.

Of the 10 pumps planned for installation near the Vattem pump house, the authorities have so far built four pump houses. The construction of the remaining five pump houses is ongoing, but all work has been temporarily suspended.

For the Vattem pump house, the authorities dug a 20-km underground tunnel. The floodwaters entered the tunnel, inundating both the pump house and the surge pool.

Since the Krishna river is in full spate, floodwaters from the Sripuram area continue to flow towards the pump house. This is impeding the efforts of officials to dewater the pump house. According to sources, it will take at least 15 to 20 days to drain all of the water.

State planning board vice-chairman G Chinna Reddy visited the pump house on Tuesday and reviewed the situation. He said the pump house was still under construction and the contracting agency would bear the cost for repairs. There would be no burden on the government, he said.

RISE IN WATER LEVELS AT SINGUR

Sangareddy: Due to the heavy rains in the Manjeera catchment area, floodwaters entered the Singur project, leading to a rise in water levels. On Tuesday evening, the water level in the project reached 21.174 tmcft, a substantial rise from the 16 tmcft recorded prior to the rains. To reach full storage level, another 7.5 tmcft of water is required, said sources.