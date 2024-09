MULUGU/HYDERABAD: A rare weather phenomenon left waste thousands of trees some estimates put the figure at over one lakh across 200 hectares in the Eturnagaram Wildlife Sanctuary between the Medaram-Pasara and Medaram-Tadvai roads. While there was no loss to fauna, the ecological damage, described by some environmentalists as a squall, is incalculable.

Alerted to the devastation, Panchayat Raj Minister Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka said on Wednesday they never expected that around one lakh trees would be uprooted.

According to forest officials, trees like neem, banyan, peepal and others bore the brunt of nature’s fury. Leopards have been spotted in the sanctuary spread over 81,200 hectares though they seldom venture to this area.

Experts too said that they had never witnessed such an occurrence before. Elusing Meru (IFS), the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Protection and Vigilance) (FAC), told TNIE: “This is a very rare incident and very unlikely in a state like Telangana. This is probably the result of high winds and cloudburst. Special parties of the forest department are assessing the extent of damage caused by this weather activity.”

IMD officials too said that the activity on August 31 appeared to be a localised tornado effect.

Senior IMD officials told TNIE, “This is a highly localised convective activity. We are examining the exact nature and cause of the event. However, our preliminary observations are that it was an effect of thunderstorm activity and strong pressure deficiency, giving it a tornado effect.”

Environmental experts concurred with the observations that it could be a result of thunderstorms and heavy rains.

Environmentalist Donthi Narasimha Reddy said: “What happened in Mulugu seems to be a squall, a localised storm or sudden gusty winds, a very unusual weather condition, due to heavy rains and thunderstorms. Such occurrences are common in West Bengal and the northeastern parts of the country but very rare in a geography like Telangana.”