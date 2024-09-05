'Assam border police biased', says Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday alleged that the Assam border police were biased and picked anyone randomly and declared them as foreigners. He was referring to the shifting of 28 foreigners to transit camps in Assam a day earlier after the Foreign Tribunal’s verdict.

“Such cases are first sent to the tribunal, and the way it works is very exclusionary and arbitrary. Section 9 of the Foreigners Act has been a burden of proof on arbitrators,” Owaisi added while speaking to media persons at the party office in Darussalam.

Referring to the Rahim Ali case, the Hyderabad MP pointed out that the whole process was observed by the Supreme Court as “grossly unjust”. In July this year, the apex court ruled that Assam’s Rahim Ali was an Indian citizen after a 12-year-long legal battle. However, Ali had already died two years ago.

“That is why the process of Assam’s border police and the tribunal is very arbitrary. If there are six members in a family, they say one of them is not Indian citizen. How is this even possible? Either the whole family would not be Indian citizens or none of the members/and then they gather 28 people and create a drama, which is worrisome for everyone,” Owaisi asserted.

Referring to media reports, the AIMIM leader predicted that a similar situation will prevail across the country when the Union government conducts NPR and NRC along with the Census.