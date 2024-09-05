BRS complains to Additional DGP Mahesh Bhagwat over stone pelts

HYDERABAD: BRS leaders, led by MLAs KP Vivekananda and M Krishna Rao, met Additional DGP Mahesh Bhagwat here on Wednesday and requested him to take immediate action against those who pelted stones at former minister T Harish Rao’s car in Khammam on Tuesday.

Terming the incident a heinous act, the pink party leaders urged the police to ensure that adequate security measures are in place to prevent such incidents in the future. A thorough investigation should be conducted into the incident and all individuals involved should be identified and held accountable, they said.

In their complaint, they said that the Congress workers attacked the car while Harish Rao, along with former ministers P Sabitha Indra Reddy, G Jagadish Reddy and P Ajay Kumar, were distributing food packets to flood victims.

“The assault not only put the lives of people’s representatives at risk but also hindered critical relief efforts, thus causing further distress to the flood-effected people. The entire incident took place in the presence of police personnel and they did not stop the Congress activists. It is evident from the incident that the Police department failed in its duty to safeguard these people’s representatives. Police personnel remaining mute spectators is highly condemnable,” they added.