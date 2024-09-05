Six Maoists killed in exchange of fire with police in Telangana

KHAMMAM: Atleast Six Maoists were killed in a clash with special forces on Thursday morning at the Karakagudem forest area in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

The police recovered two AK-47s, one SLR gun, one 303 rifle, and a pistol from the scene, along with two live pistol rounds, a magazine, kit bags, and other materials.

Among the deceased Maoists, two were women. Police sources said, two Greyhounds commandos sustained bullet injuries during the encounter. They received first aid at Bhadrachalam Area Hospital before being transferred to Hyderabad.

One commando is said to be in critical condition due to a bullet wound in his stomach. The other one is out of danger.

Following the incident, the police have halted their combing operations and are now focusing on safeguarding their injured personnel.