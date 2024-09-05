Telangana CM tells officials to supply free pump sets to farmers; pilot project from his native village

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed official to supply pump sets free of cost to farmers in the state. He asked the officials to start it as a pilot project from Kondareddypalli, his native village.

On Wednesday, he held a review meeting with the officials of the energy department. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka also participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, the CM instructed the officials to take necessary steps for solar power generation on unused land in various departments.

He said: “Take steps to promote solar cylinder system instead of cooking gas. Women groups should be trained in these and encouraged towards solar cylinder business. Steps should be taken for solar power generation in forest lands as well.”

He directed the officials to make 40,000 megawatts of electricity available every year. “Telangana is going to become a business hub in the coming days. Electricity should be made available keeping in mind the future needs. An action plan should be prepared in coordination with the IT and industries departments. Take necessary steps to generate electricity as per the demand,” the CM said.