Telangana Maoist carrying Rs 25 lakh reward slain

HYDERABAD: Top Maoist leader Macherla Esobu alias Jagan alias Dada Randev alias Randhir, one of the nine killed in an encounter with security forces in Dantewada district of Chhatisgarh on Tuesday, was a native of Tekulagudem in Kazipet mandal of Hanamkonda district. He carried a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh on his head.

He was in-charge of the CPI (Maoist) Party central military and Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border. He was also Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee member. He joined the Maoist movement in 1980 and rose to occupy a key position in the Maoist Central Committee.

Police on Tuesday said that nine ‘uniform-clad’ Naxalites, including six women, were gunned down in an encounter with security personnel during an anti-Naxal operation along the Dantewada-Bijapur inter-district border.

The operation has caused a huge blow to the west Bastar and Darbha divisions of Maoists, considered influential formations of Naxalites in the area, Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P said.