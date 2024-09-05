Telangana: Munneru leaves flood of woes for victims

KHAMMAM: The victims of Munneru floods are yet to recover from shock. They have lost everything and are left on their own. They are expecting the state government to help them as they pick up threads of their life.

A 56-year-old sweeper, who is the sole breadwinner in the family, said, “My house has collapsed. The compound wall has been washed away. No one is helping us. We are an eight-member family, including my grandchildren.”

She is overcome by grief when she remembers how the floods have robbed her of her belongings. “I bought a TV, a refrigerator and a washing machine with my hard-earned money. All of them were washed away in floods,” she said, adding that she also lost five quintals of rice stored in bags. The 56-year-old said she was yet to receive any help from the government.

Sixty-year-old K Ranganayakamma from Venkateswara Colony said: “I am clueless as to how to lead my life. My house is damaged and all my household articles have been swept away.”

A resident of Sundaraiah Nagar said: “I bought a TV and a refrigerator on installment. All of them have been washed away. What remained are the unpaid installments.”

N Rama Rao, a resident of Bokkalagadda, said: “We were poor. Now we have become the poorest with floods taking everything away from us.” He said he would be left with no option but to die by suicide if the government does not come to his rescue.

An advocate, K Srinivas, said that the victims needed immediate help from the government to rebuild their lives. “Though helpful to some, mere distribution of rice and clothes is not a solution. The state government should extend a helping hand to them to pick up the pieces of their lives shattered by the floods,” he asserted.