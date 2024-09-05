Telangana's Secunderabad Cantonment receives an additional 1 million gallons of water daily

HYDERABAD: In a relief to the residents of Secunderabad Cantonment, over 40,000 households will now receive an additional one million gallon of water per day (MGD). This increase will boost the total drinking water from six MGD to about seven MGD, addressing the water shortage in the area. The additional supply will ensure that water reaches all slums and colonies within the Cantonment.

To expedite this process, a meeting was convened at the Cantonment Board office by Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Sri Ganesh, to discuss the long-standing issue of water scarcity.

Following the MLA’s request, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has approved the proposal.

Ashok Reddy announced that an additional one MGD of water has been allocated to the Cantonment Board. He met with the local MLA and SCB officials to discuss water distribution. Currently, about 40,000 tap connections are being supplied with 5.9 MGD of water. After examining the situation, it was decided to provide an extra one MGD, bringing the total supply to 6.9 MGD. Of this, 0.54 MGD has already been supplied, with the remaining 0.46 MGD to be delivered in the next three to four days.