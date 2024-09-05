Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar seeks power loom cluster in Sircilla

KARIMNAGAR: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar met Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh in New Delhi on Wednesday and requested the latter to initiate steps to create a powerloom cluster in Sircilla.

Sanjay also urged that an yarn depot be established in Sircilla so as to enable the weavers to make purchases directly from the National Handloom Development Corporation. He also stressed on the need to increase subsidy to 80 per cent to resolve the financial issues being faced by the weavers.

“If a powerloom cluster is set up in Sircilla, it will benefit thousands of weavers,” he said.

The MoS said that Giriraj Singh has responded positively to all his requests.