AI solutions for Telangana's Musi river revamp

HYDERABAD: Over 100 stalls were set up by engineering students, firms and industry experts at the AI Summit’s exhibition centre, showcasing various innovations. Among them, one stall drew significant attention: the Musi River Front Development (AI-powered) project, created by students from the Chaitanya Bharati Institute of Technology (CBIT), Gandipet.

A team of five fourth-year civil engineering students presented a 3D model of the Musi river as part of their internship project, with support from an architecture company. The students are seeking assistance from Telangana Technical Services (TGTS) to develop AI-powered solutions for the redevelopment of the river.

“After the government announced its plan to revamp the Musi river on par with the Thames, we came up with the idea of integrating AI solutions for the development. Cleaning the river manually is almost impossible over such a long stretch, so AI can provide more efficient solutions,” Mamta Choudhary, a student, told TNIE.

“The government has already initiated the Musi redevelopment but there are a lot of authorities that are involved as this is a public project. So this can be only possible if there is public cooperation and the authorities are actively involved in making this possible,” the students said.

Their approach includes drone-based waste management for debris removal, AI-integrated water quality monitoring, AI-driven urban planning and risk assessment using AI to mitigate floods.