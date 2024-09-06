AI solutions for Telangana's Musi river revamp

HYDERABAD: Over 100 stalls were set up by engineering students, firms and industry experts at the AI Summit’s exhibition centre, showcasing various innovations. Among them, one stall drew significant attention: the Musi River Front Development (AI-powered) project, created by students from the Chaitanya Bharati Institute of Technology (CBIT), Gandipet.
A team of five fourth-year civil engineering students presented a 3D model of the Musi river as part of their internship project, with support from an architecture company. The students are seeking assistance from Telangana Technical Services (TGTS) to develop AI-powered solutions for the redevelopment of the river.
“After the government announced its plan to revamp the Musi river on par with the Thames, we came up with the idea of integrating AI solutions for the development. Cleaning the river manually is almost impossible over such a long stretch, so AI can provide more efficient solutions,” Mamta Choudhary, a student, told TNIE.
“The government has already initiated the Musi redevelopment but there are a lot of authorities that are involved as this is a public project. So this can be only possible if there is public cooperation and the authorities are actively involved in making this possible,” the students said.
Their approach includes drone-based waste management for debris removal, AI-integrated water quality monitoring, AI-driven urban planning and risk assessment using AI to mitigate floods.
Explaining some of these methods, another student, Meghna, said, “AI-integrated water quality monitoring can detect the levels of biological oxygen demand (BOD) and chemical oxygen demand (COD) in the river, as well as oxygen levels, to ensure the water is suitable for aquatic life. The risk assessment is crucial because rivers like Musi tend to flood during heavy rainfall, endangering the lives of people living nearby. AI sensors can provide early warnings to residents, allowing them to evacuate in time, and alert local authorities to implement flood precautionary measures in advance.”
The team noted that the project is currently in the ideation phase, but they are eager to collaborate with the government to turn their concept into reality. “We will present the government a presentation and if they approve the ideas, maybe we will get an opportunity to work with them,” they added.
Rs 15K AI yoga mat for a good night’s sleep
A yoga mat priced at Rs 15,000, YogiFi, was exhibited by Bengaluru-based Wellnesys. “It works on three concepts of personalised recommendation based on individuals’ wellness goals and health issues. Next is the AI-based real time feedback, on the posture, if somebody is doing in the right way. Certain analytics is provided with AI. Deep learning AI models are used to give feedback. Many people don’t know whether they are doing it right. In this app with the mat, it is like interactive Yoga with instant feedback,” a co-founder told TNIE.