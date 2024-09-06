An entire village in Telangana swept away by floodwaters from Akeru river

KHAMMAM: Once a model for cultivation, the tribal village of Rakasi tanda in Thirumalayapalem mandal of Khammam district now resembles a burial ground due to the devastation caused by an overflowing Akeru River. The sudden deluge left the village in ruins, with nearly 70 families living in fear and uncertainty, having lost their homes, crops and livelihoods.

The floods submerged and damaged a total of 48 houses, with six being completely washed away. In addition to the destruction of homes, about 350 acres of farmland on which chilli, paddy and cotton were being cultivated, have been ruined, resulting in a loss of crores. Before the floods, the farmers of this village were known for their advanced cultivation practices and good yields.

The villagers, who are predominantly tribal and small-scale farmers, owned land ranging from 30 cents to 5 acres. Despite their limited means, they had been leading content lives until the floods struck, dramatically altering their fate.

Bhukya Desa, a 28-year-old farmer, had invested Rs 2 lakh in his chilli crop, borrowing from private moneylenders. “My house collapsed, and my crop was washed away,” he said, on the verge of tears. “We have no support. We ran to the nearby hills with only the clothes we were wearing, and there’s no help from the government,” Desa said.

Another villager, 53-year-old Jarupu Pulia, who worked as a daily labourer, lost his small house in the floods. “I don’t know what to do now. I used to work to feed my family, but now I have nothing,” he lamented, unsure of how to provide for his family.

Bhukya Venkanna (40), who cultivated cotton on his half-acre of land, suffered a similar fate. He said that his crop has been destroyed, and now he has no work to support his family.

This is not the first time Rakasitanda has faced such devastation. In 1985, the entire village was flooded, following which the villagers rebuilt. However, this recent disaster has again displaced them, and the villagers are now urging the government to construct a new colony in a safer, plain area.