Hyderabad: Former BRS digital media director held

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad CCS police on Thursday arrested Konatham Dileep Kumar, former BRS digital media director, reportedly for a social media post on the alleged assault on a tribal woman in Asifabad.

After preliminary enquiry, police issued notices to Dileep and released him. Hyderabad CCS DCP N Swetha, however, stated that the investigation is currently in progresses.

Meanwhile, local politicians including Krishank Manne and Rajesh, along with advocates, are at the Cyber Crimes Police Station, and are following developments closely. BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar, meanwhile, condemned the “arrest” and said that there are apprehensions that he has been “kidnapped”. Police have not allowed anybody to meet Dileep, he alleged.

Meanwhile, BRS Working President KT Rama Rama posted on X: “Revanth Reddy, If you think, you can intimidate any Telangana son/daughter by illegally arresting them and using coercion, you’re just another autocratic delusional fool. Dileep was arrested purely because he questioned your Govt’s failure on the flood relief, he kept exposing your failure in implementing farm loan waiver, he put you to shame by exposing the hollowness of 6 guarantees ... no matter how much you try, We will continue to question your misdeeds, your failures... Congress Govt’s corruption and incompetence will not be forgotten by the people of Telangana.”

Bandi meets victim in Gandhi Hospital

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar consoled the victim in Gandhi Hospital on Thursday. He said that it was a Disha and Nirbhaya-like incident. He wondered why the government failed to take immediate action in the incident. He also asked AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to console the victim.