HYDRAA officials demolish illegal structures in Peddapalli

PEDDAPALLI: Along the lines of demolitions carried out by HYDRAA in the state capital, the district administration, irrigation, land survey and revenue officials identified illegal structures and a venture within the buffer zone of Bandhampalli tank. Using a JCB, they demolished the compound wall of the venture.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recently instructed district collectors to establish organisations similar to HYDRAA at the district level to protect government lands. District collector Koya Sree Harsha directed authorities concerned to identify illegal structures in the tank area and buffer zone.

Authorities identified an illegal structure, including a compound wall and a venture, and notified the civic body authorities, who demolished it on Wednesday and issued an alert to demolish further unauthorised structures.

A few sheds remain, housing poor individuals; these will be demolished after providing alternative arrangements for the occupants, authorities told the media.

It’s worth noting that Collector Koya Sree Harsha established a special task force comprising irrigation, revenue and land survey officials about a month ago. On the other hand, the collector’s office has received a flood of complaints regarding illegal structures in the buffer zones of Peddapalli, Sultanabad, Ramagundam and Manthani tanks.

Authorities are now focusing on structures in buffer zones and tank areas. The task force is conducting a survey in the buffer zones of Rangapalli, Yellamma, and Gundamma tanks. The collector has warned that any illegal structures identified will be demolished.