'Over 21% voters verified in two weeks', says Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Sudarshan Reddy

HYDERABAD: As part of the special summary revision (SSR 2025) of photo electoral rolls, house-to-house verification by booth level officers (BLOs) is progressing at a brisk pace, according to Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudarshan Reddy.

Addressing a press conference here, the CEO said that out of a total of 3,33,27,304 electors in Telangana, 70,60,288 voters (21.19 per cent) have been verified in the past two weeks.

“The house-to-house verification by BLOs, rationalisation of polling stations, removal of discrepancies in the rolls and updating electoral rolls will go on up to October 18, 2024,” Sudarshan Reddy said.

“The Election Commission of India (ECI) is providing an opportunity for those who are eligible to register their name in the voter’s list. Those who turn 18 on or before January 1, 2025 and those who missed enrolling earlier, can apply for voter enrolment,” he added.

He also said that over 30,000 BLOs are currently making house-to-house visits with pre-filled registers to verify voter details. Preparation of forms 1 to 8 and preparation of integrated draft roll with reference to January 1, 2025 as the qualifying date will be carried out from October 19 to 28, 2024, he said.

Under revision activities, the integrated draft roll will be published on October 29, 2024. Claims and Objections will be received from October 29 to November 28, 2024. Disposal of Claims and Objections will be completed by December 24, 2024. The final photo electoral rolls will be published on January 6, 2025.

“Applicants eligible on January 1, 2025, and subsequent dates (October 1) can submit claims in Form-6 in advance. The January 1, 2025 applications will follow the schedule, while others will be updated continuously. Applications can be submitted online at www.voters.eci.gov.in or www.voters.eci.gov.in.