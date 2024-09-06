Telangana government to provide free power supply to educational institutions

HYDERABAD: The state government has decided to provide free power supply to all government educational institutions. Energy Secretary D Ronald Rose issued orders to this effect on Thursday.

As per the orders, the Discoms will create an online portal with login IDs given to all institutions. The portal will then be integrated with the Finance department to enable the departments to pay bills to Discoms using budget provisions.

Meanwhile, at the Teachers’ Day celebrations held at Ravindra Bharati, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that 27,862 educational institutions will benefit from this decision.

He said that the Congress government is giving priority to the education sector as well as teachers’ issues. He recalled that the government has promoted and transferred teachers after a long period in a transparent manner.

Accusing the previous BRS government of not conducting the DSC examination, he pointed out that the Congress government has issued a notification to fill 11,062 teacher posts through the exam. He said that the government spent Rs 667 crore to improve infrastructure in schools.