Telangana: Mahabubabad floods leave victims high & dry

MAHABUBABAD: Pointing to a collapsed house in Ravirala village in Nellikudur mandal, 60-year-old C Narasamma, weeping, said, “We are left with no option but to beg.”

What once stood as a one-floor-high structure against the backdrop of the village was reduced to rubble. Not just the house, but all her belongings were also washed away in the floods. “We are appealing to the government to save us. The residents of the entire village, upon seeing their residences and agricultural fields, were not able to control themselves,” she added.

Like hers, the houses of many in Ravirala in Nellikudur mandal, Sitaram Naik tanda in Maripeda mandal and Mulkalapalle village of Dornakal mandal have been collapsed by the rains that lashed the district from Saturday last. This apart, government and private assets in the district have been damaged, causing hardships to the residents.

G Bheemudu, a resident of Sitaram Naik tanda, said he lost all his belongings and essential items to the floods. “My family has been forced to survive on the streets,” he stated, adding that he was looking to move to Mahabubabad town to earn a living.